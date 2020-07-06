13044 E Lackland Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar

4 Bed 2 Bath Ranch Home Coming Soon to Montbello! - Remodeled Four bedroom home in Montbello! Nestled away in the heart of Montbello is a newly remodeled 4 bed 2 bath home that is waiting for you. This home boasts a remodeled kitchen and bathroom. A finished basement solves all of your storage and space needs. Property also features a fenced in front and backyard.



Provides easy access to DIA, I-70, Peoria St. and numerous RTD and Biking routes.



Within walking distance to Montbello park and only a short drive to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Comes equipped with Washer and Dryer hook ups and spacious drive way.



Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.



The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.



Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.



13044 E. Lackland . is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake



Rental Terms

Rent - $2095

Security Deposit - $2095

Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



