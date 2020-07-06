All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

13044 E Lackland Drive

13044 Lackland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13044 Lackland Dr, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
4 Bed 2 Bath Ranch Home Coming Soon to Montbello! - Remodeled Four bedroom home in Montbello! Nestled away in the heart of Montbello is a newly remodeled 4 bed 2 bath home that is waiting for you. This home boasts a remodeled kitchen and bathroom. A finished basement solves all of your storage and space needs. Property also features a fenced in front and backyard.

Provides easy access to DIA, I-70, Peoria St. and numerous RTD and Biking routes.

Within walking distance to Montbello park and only a short drive to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Comes equipped with Washer and Dryer hook ups and spacious drive way.

Nearby schools include Ford Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Noel Middle School.

The closest grocery stores are Walmart Neighborhood Market

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks and Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Nearby restaurants include Rico Pollo, Rico Pan and Wingstop.

13044 E. Lackland . is near Montbello Civic Center Park, Town Center Park and Green Valley West Ranch Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake

Rental Terms
Rent - $2095
Security Deposit - $2095
Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13044 E Lackland Drive have any available units?
13044 E Lackland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 13044 E Lackland Drive have?
Some of 13044 E Lackland Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13044 E Lackland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13044 E Lackland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13044 E Lackland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13044 E Lackland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13044 E Lackland Drive offer parking?
No, 13044 E Lackland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13044 E Lackland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13044 E Lackland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13044 E Lackland Drive have a pool?
No, 13044 E Lackland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13044 E Lackland Drive have accessible units?
No, 13044 E Lackland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13044 E Lackland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13044 E Lackland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

