All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1302 Ivanhoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1302 Ivanhoe St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1302 Ivanhoe St

1302 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1302 Ivanhoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Ivanhoe - Property Id: 243838

This beautifully remodeled 50's brick row home sits on a tree-lined street only blocks away from Mayfair Park and trendy Colfax and lives like a single family home. 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen and bathroom, stainless appliances, refinished oak floors on main level. Second bedroom in basement with carpet and great closet space. Washer and dryer included. One bedroom is on the main floor and one is in the basement.

A phenomenal alternative to condo living your own front porch, no shared entrances/hallways.

Dogs considered with additional pet deposit and rent. No cats allowed. No fenced yard. 1 off street parking stall included.

Rent is $1720. Deposit is $1720. Additional pet rent and pet deposit for dogs if approved.

Minimum 1 year lease. Longer lease considered. Must have full time employment with income of $5000/month or more and good credit (>650). Please e-mail to arrange appointment. Pre-screening is required to show.
Tenant pays gas, electric and maintains lawn.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243838
Property Id 243838

(RLNE5640473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Ivanhoe St have any available units?
1302 Ivanhoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Ivanhoe St have?
Some of 1302 Ivanhoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Ivanhoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Ivanhoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Ivanhoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Ivanhoe St is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Ivanhoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Ivanhoe St offers parking.
Does 1302 Ivanhoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 Ivanhoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Ivanhoe St have a pool?
No, 1302 Ivanhoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Ivanhoe St have accessible units?
No, 1302 Ivanhoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Ivanhoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Ivanhoe St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University