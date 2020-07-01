1302 Ivanhoe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ivanhoe - Property Id: 243838



This beautifully remodeled 50's brick row home sits on a tree-lined street only blocks away from Mayfair Park and trendy Colfax and lives like a single family home. 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen and bathroom, stainless appliances, refinished oak floors on main level. Second bedroom in basement with carpet and great closet space. Washer and dryer included. One bedroom is on the main floor and one is in the basement.



A phenomenal alternative to condo living your own front porch, no shared entrances/hallways.



Dogs considered with additional pet deposit and rent. No cats allowed. No fenced yard. 1 off street parking stall included.



Rent is $1720. Deposit is $1720. Additional pet rent and pet deposit for dogs if approved.



Minimum 1 year lease. Longer lease considered. Must have full time employment with income of $5000/month or more and good credit (>650). Please e-mail to arrange appointment. Pre-screening is required to show.

Tenant pays gas, electric and maintains lawn.

