1302 Columbine St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CONTACT US:

RIO Real Estate

Leasing

leasing@rio-realestate.com

Phone: 303-733-0487



- Air Conditioning Unit

- Tiled back-splashes

- Built-in desk

- Built-in tiled dining counters

- Energy-efficient windows

- Microwave and dishwasher

- Ceiling fans

- On-site laundry facility

- Secure Bike Storage

- Controlled access

- Contemporary 2-bedroom apartment located between Cheesman and City Park! Downtown Denver close by.

- Rustic, distressed, modern, sleek, relaxed, sophisticated, and very very cool! These apartments are huge and filled with new appliances and lots more.

-You have some amazing neighbors including Diedrich Coffee and Liks Ice Cream plus Denver Botanic Gardens Cherry Creek shopping district and Congress and Cheesman Park!



1302 Columbine #202

Lease Terms:12 Month lease

$1450 Rent

Tenant Is Billed Back For All Utilities Except For Electric Which Is Billed Independently Through XCEL

$600 Security Deposit*

$45 Application Fee (per person)

$50 Optional Parking Spot

$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)

$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.)



QUALIFICATIONS

- Must make twice the amount of rent per month

- Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings)

- No collections

- No Rental Debt

- No Evictions

- No Criminal History



** Deposit is subject to change pending background and credit check results

** We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

** Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *



