All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1302 Columbine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1302 Columbine St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 Columbine St

1302 North Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1302 North Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be1ca790bf ----
CONTACT US:
RIO Real Estate
Leasing
leasing@rio-realestate.com
Phone: 303-733-0487

- Air Conditioning Unit
- Tiled back-splashes
- Built-in desk
- Built-in tiled dining counters
- Energy-efficient windows
- Microwave and dishwasher
- Ceiling fans
- On-site laundry facility
- Secure Bike Storage
- Controlled access
- Contemporary 2-bedroom apartment located between Cheesman and City Park! Downtown Denver close by.
- Rustic, distressed, modern, sleek, relaxed, sophisticated, and very very cool! These apartments are huge and filled with new appliances and lots more.
-You have some amazing neighbors including Diedrich Coffee and Liks Ice Cream plus Denver Botanic Gardens Cherry Creek shopping district and Congress and Cheesman Park!

1302 Columbine #202
Lease Terms:12 Month lease
$1450 Rent
Tenant Is Billed Back For All Utilities Except For Electric Which Is Billed Independently Through XCEL
$600 Security Deposit*
$45 Application Fee (per person)
$50 Optional Parking Spot
$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)
$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.)

QUALIFICATIONS
- Must make twice the amount of rent per month
- Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings)
- No collections
- No Rental Debt
- No Evictions
- No Criminal History

** Deposit is subject to change pending background and credit check results
** We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.
** Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Thank you very much for your time and interest!

CONTACT US:
RIO Real Estate
Leasing
leasing@rio-realestate.com
Phone: 303-733-0487

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Columbine St have any available units?
1302 Columbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Columbine St have?
Some of 1302 Columbine St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Columbine St currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Columbine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Columbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Columbine St is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Columbine St offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Columbine St does offer parking.
Does 1302 Columbine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Columbine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Columbine St have a pool?
No, 1302 Columbine St does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Columbine St have accessible units?
No, 1302 Columbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Columbine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Columbine St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Terrace Arms
633 North Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University