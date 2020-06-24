All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 27 2019 at 3:28 PM

1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204

1275 Quitman St · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Quitman St, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new, never lived in, construction! Live the urban lifestyle you've always wanted. Less than 1/2 block walk to the Perry St Light Rail Station, one block walk to shopping and amenities on West Colfax and just past that, Sloan's Lake. Take in 360 degrees of Mountain & City views from the private and huge rooftop deck that is perfect for entertaining your friends. Modern finishes with open living area, flooding with natural light from the huge windows and a very spacious 2nd balcony adjacent the main living space with stunning mountain views. Others features include a walk-in master closet, bonus/flex 3rd bedroom on the ground floor ideal for office or storage. Attached 1 Car Garage for secure parking and ample street parking for additional vehicles.

Fabulous location near parks, trails, and all the entertainment that Denver has to offer including the trendiest restaurants, bars, and breweries. Easy access to downtown Denver, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and Sloan's Lake. Quick access via 6th Ave to head to the mountains or east to the airport.

No smoking, no cats. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and trash. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 have any available units?
1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 have?
Some of 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 is pet friendly.
Does 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 offers parking.
Does 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 have a pool?
No, 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 have accessible units?
No, 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Quitman St Denver CO 80204 does not have units with dishwashers.
