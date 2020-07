Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed parking

1270 Logan is a classic building set back from the road and surrounded by a thick canopy of beautiful trees. Located close to The Molly Brown Museum, the Denver Museum of Art, The Denver Central Library, The Capitol Building, and The History Colorado Center, you’ll be a connoisseur of culture in no time at all. Looking for a bite to eat? Beloved spots like Jelly, City ‘O City, Torchy’s Tacos, and Beast + Bottle offer delicious meals close to your new Cap Hill home.