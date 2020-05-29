All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77

1250 South Monaco Parkway · (720) 506-3397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1250 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Light filled, Garden level townhouse in great location. Steps from community pool, surrounded by beautiful landscaping and mature trees. Two parks directly across the street: Cook Park and Garland Park Lake. Large living room with wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances and built in range. Brand new stackable washer/dryer. 2nd bedroom/ office has wood burning fireplace and wet bar with built in shelves. 1st bedroom has plush carpet and ample closet space. Bathroom has soaking tub and shower. Short drive to Cherry Creek and I25. Call Top Properties today for a private showing. No Pets Allowed $40/adult non-refundable application fee One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 have any available units?
1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 have?
Some of 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 pet-friendly?
No, 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 offer parking?
No, 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 does not offer parking.
Does 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 has a pool.
Does 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 have accessible units?
No, 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity