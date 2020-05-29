1250 S Monaco Pkwy Apt 77

Amenities

Light filled, Garden level townhouse in great location. Steps from community pool, surrounded by beautiful landscaping and mature trees. Two parks directly across the street: Cook Park and Garland Park Lake. Large living room with wood floors, stainless kitchen appliances and built in range. Brand new stackable washer/dryer. 2nd bedroom/ office has wood burning fireplace and wet bar with built in shelves. 1st bedroom has plush carpet and ample closet space. Bathroom has soaking tub and shower. Short drive to Cherry Creek and I25. Call Top Properties today for a private showing. No Pets Allowed $40/adult non-refundable application fee One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent



(RLNE5796934)