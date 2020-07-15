1245 Lafayette St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST



Come check out this updated 1-bedroom apartment just 2 blocks from Cheesman Park! Available early August, this Winstead Arms apartment has been freshly painted in a relaxing gray and features beautiful new vinyl plank flooring throughout.



Your new apartment is on the top floor (so there'll be no one clomping around above you) and features plenty of sunlight throughout. Good-sized living room with a cute dining / breakfast area. Three good-sized closets for your stuff; A/C unit in the living room and a fan in the bedroom to keep you cool.



Free 5gHz wifi is included in the rent!



The Winstead Arms is a three-story, 14-unit walkup (no security door, no elevator) only 2 blocks to the park. Walk to King Soopers, DazBog, restaurants, bars, dry cleaners - and only 2 blocks from 2 RTD stops.



We welcome your well-behaved adult dog or cat, with additional deposit / fees. Please ask for details.



Optional off-street parking is $40 / month.



LEASE TERMS

________________________________________

- 1-year or longer lease preferred

- Rent $1005; deposit $1005

- Tenant pays $35 for common-area utilities, which covers water, sewer, trash, heat, gas and building electric

- Upgraded 5gHz Wifi included.

- Tenant pays unit electric.

- One well-behaved adult dog or cat OK with additional fees and restrictions -- please ask for details.

- Application fee is $25.

- If application is approved, there is a $100 Lease prep fee.

- We do credit checks.

- The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is prohibited anywhere on the property. So, please, NO smokers, NO cannabis, NO vapers - no exceptions.



This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited -- please set a showing today -- we look forward to showing you this updated 1-bedroom apartment.