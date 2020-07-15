All apartments in Denver
1245 Lafayette St.

1245 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bocce court
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST

Come check out this updated 1-bedroom apartment just 2 blocks from Cheesman Park! Available early August, this Winstead Arms apartment has been freshly painted in a relaxing gray and features beautiful new vinyl plank flooring throughout.

Your new apartment is on the top floor (so there'll be no one clomping around above you) and features plenty of sunlight throughout. Good-sized living room with a cute dining / breakfast area. Three good-sized closets for your stuff; A/C unit in the living room and a fan in the bedroom to keep you cool.

Free 5gHz wifi is included in the rent!

The Winstead Arms is a three-story, 14-unit walkup (no security door, no elevator) only 2 blocks to the park. Walk to King Soopers, DazBog, restaurants, bars, dry cleaners - and only 2 blocks from 2 RTD stops.

We welcome your well-behaved adult dog or cat, with additional deposit / fees. Please ask for details.

Optional off-street parking is $40 / month.

LEASE TERMS
________________________________________
- 1-year or longer lease preferred
- Rent $1005; deposit $1005
- Tenant pays $35 for common-area utilities, which covers water, sewer, trash, heat, gas and building electric
- Upgraded 5gHz Wifi included.
- Tenant pays unit electric.
- One well-behaved adult dog or cat OK with additional fees and restrictions -- please ask for details.
- Application fee is $25.
- If application is approved, there is a $100 Lease prep fee.
- We do credit checks.
- The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is prohibited anywhere on the property. So, please, NO smokers, NO cannabis, NO vapers - no exceptions.

This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited -- please set a showing today -- we look forward to showing you this updated 1-bedroom apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Lafayette St. have any available units?
1245 Lafayette St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Lafayette St. have?
Some of 1245 Lafayette St.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Lafayette St. currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Lafayette St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Lafayette St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Lafayette St. is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Lafayette St. offers parking.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Lafayette St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. have a pool?
No, 1245 Lafayette St. does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. have accessible units?
No, 1245 Lafayette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Lafayette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Lafayette St. does not have units with dishwashers.
