1241 Pennsylvania St.

Available June 7th is this fabulous apartment in a historic Denver Square Mansion! Quite neighbors and clean area!



This unit is approximately 525 sq. ft. with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. The building itself has a shared fenced back yard, secured entrance, and street parking. Also included is a fridge, gas range, and onsite coin operated laundry.



Rent is $1,100 per month and there is a minimum of $1,100 required for the security deposit.



All utilities will be billed back by the landlord at $50 per OCCUPANT per month!



Sorry no pets are accepted at this property.



There is a $50 application fee required per adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.



We have three main rental requirements: 1) no felonies, 2) no evictions 3) monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Automatic denial for felonies or evictions.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply NOW at www.maviunlimited.com!!



