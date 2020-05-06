All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1241 Pennsylvania St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1241 Pennsylvania St.
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:13 PM

1241 Pennsylvania St.

1241 Pennsylvania St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1241 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/201341102e ----
To schedule a showing, please contact Allison at ally.meyer@ymail.com!

Available June 7th is this fabulous apartment in a historic Denver Square Mansion! Quite neighbors and clean area!

This unit is approximately 525 sq. ft. with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. The building itself has a shared fenced back yard, secured entrance, and street parking. Also included is a fridge, gas range, and onsite coin operated laundry.

Rent is $1,100 per month and there is a minimum of $1,100 required for the security deposit.

All utilities will be billed back by the landlord at $50 per OCCUPANT per month!

Sorry no pets are accepted at this property.

There is a $50 application fee required per adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.

We have three main rental requirements: 1) no felonies, 2) no evictions 3) monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Automatic denial for felonies or evictions.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply NOW at www.maviunlimited.com!!

Fridge
Gas Range
On Site Coin Op Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have any available units?
1241 Pennsylvania St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1241 Pennsylvania St. currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Pennsylvania St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Pennsylvania St. pet-friendly?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. offer parking?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not offer parking.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have a pool?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have accessible units?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University