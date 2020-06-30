1229 S Sherman St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Spacious apartment in Platt Park neighborhood - Property Id: 270999



Big, beautiful, bright one bedroom apartment for rent in Platt Park. Two blocks from the burgeoning area of SoBo near Adelita's, Maria Empanada, G & B's Fish and Chips, and tons more. A block and a half from Sprouts. Ten minute drive to downtown.



$1600/month. Partially furnished (king size bed frame and couch), fenced backyard, all utilities and wi-fi included. Washer/dryer in unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270999

Property Id 270999



(RLNE5856129)