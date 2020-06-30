1229 S Sherman St

Amenities
Spacious apartment in Platt Park neighborhood - Property Id: 270999
Big, beautiful, bright one bedroom apartment for rent in Platt Park. Two blocks from the burgeoning area of SoBo near Adelita's, Maria Empanada, G & B's Fish and Chips, and tons more. A block and a half from Sprouts. Ten minute drive to downtown.
$1600/month. Partially furnished (king size bed frame and couch), fenced backyard, all utilities and wi-fi included. Washer/dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270999
