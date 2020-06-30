All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:41 AM

1229 S Sherman St

1229 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1229 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious apartment in Platt Park neighborhood - Property Id: 270999

Big, beautiful, bright one bedroom apartment for rent in Platt Park. Two blocks from the burgeoning area of SoBo near Adelita's, Maria Empanada, G & B's Fish and Chips, and tons more. A block and a half from Sprouts. Ten minute drive to downtown.

$1600/month. Partially furnished (king size bed frame and couch), fenced backyard, all utilities and wi-fi included. Washer/dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270999
Property Id 270999

(RLNE5856129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

