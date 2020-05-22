All apartments in Denver
1228-5 E 13th Ave
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

1228-5 E 13th Ave

1228 E 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1228 E 13th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8668a6702c ----
1 bd/1 ba in great location just blocks from Cheeseman Park! Unit has tons of charm with hardwood flooring, crown molding detail, clawfoot bathtub and gas range in kitchen!

Pets welcome with $30/monthly pet rent and $250 refundable pet deposit $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Common utilities of $95/month with Wi-Fi included. Off-street parking available for $65/month.

Resident pays electric and cable. FREE on-site washer/dryer.

PLEASE NOTE: Unit photos may not be of exact unit, but similar.

Clawfoot Tub
Free On Site Laundry
Gas Stove
Ideal Downtown Location
Off Street Parking
Pets Allowed
Spacious Closet
Stainless Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228-5 E 13th Ave have any available units?
1228-5 E 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228-5 E 13th Ave have?
Some of 1228-5 E 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228-5 E 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1228-5 E 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228-5 E 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228-5 E 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1228-5 E 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1228-5 E 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 1228-5 E 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228-5 E 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228-5 E 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 1228-5 E 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1228-5 E 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1228-5 E 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1228-5 E 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228-5 E 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

