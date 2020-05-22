1228-5 E 13th Ave

Amenities

1 bd/1 ba in great location just blocks from Cheeseman Park! Unit has tons of charm with hardwood flooring, crown molding detail, clawfoot bathtub and gas range in kitchen!



Pets welcome with $30/monthly pet rent and $250 refundable pet deposit $250 non-refundable pet fee.



Common utilities of $95/month with Wi-Fi included. Off-street parking available for $65/month.



Resident pays electric and cable. FREE on-site washer/dryer.



PLEASE NOTE: Unit photos may not be of exact unit, but similar.



