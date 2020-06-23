All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12203 East 53rd Avenue

12203 East 53rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12203 East 53rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walk to parks, Rocky Mountain Arsenal, rec center.
coffee shops, restaurants/bars, close to schools, I-70 and more!

4Bed/2.5 Bath Brick corner lot home for rent. 2200SF!
New appliances, new paint, plenty of living space and great light.

Covered patio
Additional patio off master bed/bath opens to yard.
Open layout.
large rec room downstairs.
Storage shed
washer/dryer hookup.
Lots of windows/light.
Private large fenced yard
1Car garage

*Application fees will be reimbursed.

Deposit: $1895
Pet Deposit: $200 per pet, non-refundable
Pet Rent: $20/month/pet
Application Fee: $35.00
Applications located conveniently online at http://www.realatlas.com/
Must make household income of 3x monthly rent
No eviction history
No criminal record
We are not taking Section 8 vouchers at this time for this home.

Please contact Donna Martin with any questions and to schedule a showing.
719-505-5544
donna.martin@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12203 East 53rd Avenue have any available units?
12203 East 53rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 12203 East 53rd Avenue have?
Some of 12203 East 53rd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12203 East 53rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12203 East 53rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 East 53rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12203 East 53rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12203 East 53rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12203 East 53rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12203 East 53rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12203 East 53rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 East 53rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 12203 East 53rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12203 East 53rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12203 East 53rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 East 53rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12203 East 53rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
