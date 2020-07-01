1216 North Gaylord Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, Updated Victorian Home 2 Blocks from Cheeseman park!



AVAILABILITY DATE: January 01, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Beautifully updated throughout

* 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms

* Large kitchen with granite countertops and loads of cabinet space

* Converted garage space with A/C, heat and electrical

* Just blocks from Uptown and Cheeseman Park

* Walkability to Whole Foods, restaurants and more

* Large back deck

* Heated bathroom floors

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* Sprinkler system



GARAGE/PARKING: Parking Space in back

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD:

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 in summer, $70 in winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*