Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:31 PM

1216 North Gaylord Street

1216 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning, Updated Victorian Home 2 Blocks from Cheeseman park!

AVAILABILITY DATE: January 01, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Beautifully updated throughout
* 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms
* Large kitchen with granite countertops and loads of cabinet space
* Converted garage space with A/C, heat and electrical
* Just blocks from Uptown and Cheeseman Park
* Walkability to Whole Foods, restaurants and more
* Large back deck
* Heated bathroom floors
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Sprinkler system

GARAGE/PARKING: Parking Space in back
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD:
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 in summer, $70 in winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 North Gaylord Street have any available units?
1216 North Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 North Gaylord Street have?
Some of 1216 North Gaylord Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 North Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1216 North Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 North Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
No, 1216 North Gaylord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1216 North Gaylord Street offer parking?
Yes, 1216 North Gaylord Street offers parking.
Does 1216 North Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 North Gaylord Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 North Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 1216 North Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1216 North Gaylord Street have accessible units?
No, 1216 North Gaylord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 North Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 North Gaylord Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
