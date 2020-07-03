Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 Available 03/01/20 Modern Wash Park 1 bed condo! - Welcome to this cute, and beautifully updated Condo. Make your way into the bright and open living room which boasts a fantastic balcony with incredible mountain and skyline views. The modern kitchen is updated with newer appliances and ample room for entertaining. The bedroom is good size, and big enough for your king size bed. The bedroom features a Juliet balcony, and walk in closet. This one is a must see, schedule your showing today!!!



