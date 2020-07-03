All apartments in Denver
120 S Pennsylvania ST #301

120 South Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 Available 03/01/20 Modern Wash Park 1 bed condo! - Welcome to this cute, and beautifully updated Condo. Make your way into the bright and open living room which boasts a fantastic balcony with incredible mountain and skyline views. The modern kitchen is updated with newer appliances and ample room for entertaining. The bedroom is good size, and big enough for your king size bed. The bedroom features a Juliet balcony, and walk in closet. This one is a must see, schedule your showing today!!!

(RLNE3794012)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 have any available units?
120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 have?
Some of 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 currently offering any rent specials?
120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 is pet friendly.
Does 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 offer parking?
No, 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 does not offer parking.
Does 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 have a pool?
No, 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 does not have a pool.
Does 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 have accessible units?
No, 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 S Pennsylvania ST #301 does not have units with dishwashers.

