All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1175 S Glencoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1175 S Glencoe St
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

1175 S Glencoe St

1175 South Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1175 South Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80246
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1175 S Glencoe St Available 07/12/19 Charming 3BD, 1.5BA Virginia Village Home with Large Fenced Backyard and Spacious Layout - Pleasantly located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Cherry Creek, City of Potenza Park, Garland Park and Lollipop Lake. Perfect for residents who desire easy access to the outdoors. Enjoy the convenience of being near many shopping centers, and entertainment locations. Centrally located with easy access to almost all of Denver's neighborhoods. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two dogs allowed.
*Water, sewer, and trash included
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4917371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 S Glencoe St have any available units?
1175 S Glencoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 S Glencoe St have?
Some of 1175 S Glencoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 S Glencoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1175 S Glencoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 S Glencoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 S Glencoe St is pet friendly.
Does 1175 S Glencoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1175 S Glencoe St offers parking.
Does 1175 S Glencoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 S Glencoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 S Glencoe St have a pool?
No, 1175 S Glencoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1175 S Glencoe St have accessible units?
No, 1175 S Glencoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 S Glencoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 S Glencoe St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine
1465 North Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University