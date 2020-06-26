Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

1175 S Glencoe St Available 07/12/19 Charming 3BD, 1.5BA Virginia Village Home with Large Fenced Backyard and Spacious Layout - Pleasantly located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to Cherry Creek, City of Potenza Park, Garland Park and Lollipop Lake. Perfect for residents who desire easy access to the outdoors. Enjoy the convenience of being near many shopping centers, and entertainment locations. Centrally located with easy access to almost all of Denver's neighborhoods. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two dogs allowed.

*Water, sewer, and trash included

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



