All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 116 W Maple - 2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
116 W Maple - 2A
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:25 AM

116 W Maple - 2A

116 W Maple Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

116 W Maple Ave, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This unit is available for an August 1 occupancy. We will begin hosting showings 45 days prior to that point.

If you have any special needs, i.e. you are only in town in the immediate future and will not be able to tour the property later, please let us know and we can potentially schedule a showing sooner.

This unit has an occupancy limit of two (2) people. Exceptions to this may apply if you are a couple or if you are related to other members of your party.

Turn-Of-The-Century Up - Down Duplex Charmer .. Beautifully Remodeled.. High Ceilings And Oversized Windows With Lots Of Natural Light .. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout . Ample Wall Space To Display Your Favorite Artwork .. The Kitchen Offers Plenty Of Cabinets And Counter Space For Cooking And Entertaining, Tile Counters, Stainless Appliances .. 2 Bedrooms.. Back Sun Porch Provides Additional Living Space .. Fresh Neutral Colors .. Plenty Of Storage Space In Unfinished Basement.. Back Yard With Room For The Dog, Your Garden And Entertaining Friends . One Off-Street Garage Parking Space, Just Steps To Dailey Park And A Short Stroll Or Bike Ride To The Cherry Creek Bike Path .. Walking Distance To Many Hip Restaurants and Shops on S Broadway.. Easy Access To I-25, Light Rail, 6th Ave., Alameda. Two person occupancy preferred, additional rent of $75 / month for the additional person.
Location Infomration
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baker,_Denver

Virtual Tour
http://youtu.be/J11QE2jktqw

Additonal Photos
https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5934436181306292097?authkey=CPS3lr2s7oaNEA

Map
https://www.google.com/maps/preview#!q=116+W+Maple+Ave%2C+Denver%2C+CO&data=!4m10!1m9!4m8!1m3!1d785941!2d-105.456268!3d39.692884!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 W Maple - 2A have any available units?
116 W Maple - 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 W Maple - 2A have?
Some of 116 W Maple - 2A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 W Maple - 2A currently offering any rent specials?
116 W Maple - 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 W Maple - 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 W Maple - 2A is pet friendly.
Does 116 W Maple - 2A offer parking?
Yes, 116 W Maple - 2A offers parking.
Does 116 W Maple - 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 W Maple - 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 W Maple - 2A have a pool?
No, 116 W Maple - 2A does not have a pool.
Does 116 W Maple - 2A have accessible units?
No, 116 W Maple - 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 116 W Maple - 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 W Maple - 2A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University