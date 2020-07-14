1155 Ash Street.

Amenities

2 weeks FREE RENT!!!!!!



This 5th floor updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the Hale neighborhood one of Denver’s hottest neighborhoods,hardwood floors throughout, over sized balcony runs the entire length of home allowing lots of natural light, you could have a sitting area from each bedroom and living room! You will be central to some Denver’s most exciting amenities, new retail at 9th & Colorado, Trader Joes, Snooze, Rose Medical

Center & minutes away from Cherry Creek! Minutes to I-70 or I-25!



This community also has a Clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, rooftop deck with sitting area that

has a breathtaking 360 view over the city!



Unit Amenities:

- Washer/Dryer on-site

- glass tile kitchen back-splash

- quartz counter tops

- Dishwasher

- microwave

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Air conditioning

- 2 uncovered parking spaces

- 2 storage units

- Private balcony

- Onsite building manager



Schools:

• Palmer Elementary

• Hill Middle School

• East High School



Rent: $1695.00

Deposit: $1695 for well qualified applicants.



Pet Policy:

NO PETS



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Trish Gonzales

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @ REALTOR



