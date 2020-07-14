All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
1155 Ash Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1155 Ash Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

1155 Ash Street

1155 Ash Street · (720) 619-3009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1155 Ash Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 507 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
2 weeks FREE RENT!!!!!!

This 5th floor updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the Hale neighborhood one of Denver’s hottest neighborhoods,hardwood floors throughout, over sized balcony runs the entire length of home allowing lots of natural light, you could have a sitting area from each bedroom and living room! You will be central to some Denver’s most exciting amenities, new retail at 9th & Colorado, Trader Joes, Snooze, Rose Medical
Center & minutes away from Cherry Creek! Minutes to I-70 or I-25!

This community also has a Clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, rooftop deck with sitting area that
has a breathtaking 360 view over the city!

Unit Amenities:
- Washer/Dryer on-site
- glass tile kitchen back-splash
- quartz counter tops
- Dishwasher
- microwave
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Air conditioning
- 2 uncovered parking spaces
- 2 storage units
- Private balcony
- Onsite building manager

Schools:
• Palmer Elementary
• Hill Middle School
• East High School

Rent: $1695.00
Deposit: $1695 for well qualified applicants.

Pet Policy:
NO PETS

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @ REALTOR

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1155 Ash Street have any available units?
1155 Ash Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Ash Street have?
Some of 1155 Ash Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Ash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Ash Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1155 Ash Street is pet friendly.
Does 1155 Ash Street offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Ash Street offers parking.
Does 1155 Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 Ash Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Ash Street have a pool?
Yes, 1155 Ash Street has a pool.
Does 1155 Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 1155 Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Ash Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University