1155 Ash St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access lobby

Available 08/25/19 High Class Condo - Unbeatable Location - Property Id: 148770



Description:

High rise condo on 12th floor, fully renovated. Spacious living room with designated dining area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with closets and huge private balcony (36 Ft long) having City view.



Awesome location - walk down to Trader's Joe for grocery or eatery Snooze, Rose Medical Center and VA Hospital. Few minutes drive to Downtown, City Park.



Swimming Pool on top floor -- 17th floor, awesome views from all sides

Abundant light -- very bright unit

Controlled access

Central heating and cooling

Laundry: on each floor

Free Wi-Fi in Lobby and Library

Fitness Center

1 reserved parking spot in garage

10 Guest parking spaces, more parking on street

Two storages -- one on floor and other in the garage



Terms:

Lease Duration: 1 year

Rent: $1850/Month

Deposit: $2000



Heating/Cooling/Water/Trash included in the rent

You pay electric only which is around $30-$40/mo

Strictly No Pets and no MMJ/no smoking

Not at all 420 Friendly

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148770p

No Pets Allowed



