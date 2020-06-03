1155 Ash St

Amenities
High Class Condo - Unbeatable Location
Description:
High rise condo on 12th floor, fully renovated. Spacious living room with designated dining area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with closets and huge private balcony (36 Ft long) having City view.
Awesome location - walk down to Trader's Joe for grocery or eatery Snooze, Rose Medical Center and VA Hospital. Few minutes drive to Downtown, City Park.
Swimming Pool on top floor -- 17th floor, awesome views from all sides
Abundant light -- very bright unit
Controlled access
Central heating and cooling
Laundry: on each floor
Free Wi-Fi in Lobby and Library
Fitness Center
1 reserved parking spot in garage
10 Guest parking spaces, more parking on street
Two storages -- one on floor and other in the garage
Terms:
Lease Duration: 1 year
Rent: $1850/Month
Deposit: $2000
Heating/Cooling/Water/Trash included in the rent
You pay electric only which is around $30-$40/mo
Strictly No Pets and no MMJ/no smoking
Not at all 420 Friendly
No Pets Allowed
