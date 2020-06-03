All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1155 Ash St

1155 Ash St · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Ash St, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
Available 08/25/19 High Class Condo - Unbeatable Location - Property Id: 148770

Description:
High rise condo on 12th floor, fully renovated. Spacious living room with designated dining area, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with closets and huge private balcony (36 Ft long) having City view.

Awesome location - walk down to Trader's Joe for grocery or eatery Snooze, Rose Medical Center and VA Hospital. Few minutes drive to Downtown, City Park.

Swimming Pool on top floor -- 17th floor, awesome views from all sides
Abundant light -- very bright unit
Controlled access
Central heating and cooling
Laundry: on each floor
Free Wi-Fi in Lobby and Library
Fitness Center
1 reserved parking spot in garage
10 Guest parking spaces, more parking on street
Two storages -- one on floor and other in the garage

Terms:
Lease Duration: 1 year
Rent: $1850/Month
Deposit: $2000

Heating/Cooling/Water/Trash included in the rent
You pay electric only which is around $30-$40/mo
Strictly No Pets and no MMJ/no smoking
Not at all 420 Friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148770p
Property Id 148770

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5102881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Ash St have any available units?
1155 Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Ash St have?
Some of 1155 Ash St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Ash St pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Ash St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1155 Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Ash St offers parking.
Does 1155 Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Ash St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Ash St have a pool?
Yes, 1155 Ash St has a pool.
Does 1155 Ash St have accessible units?
No, 1155 Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Ash St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 Ash St has units with dishwashers.
