Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1150 Inca St Unit 91

1150 Inca Street · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
online portal
Cozy 2BD, 2BA Townhome with Assigned Parking and Amenities - Cozy end-unit tonwhome in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood, just minutes from Downtown and countless restaurants, nightlife and shopping on South Broadway. This townhome features an open concept kitchen and living area and has access to several community amenities including a fitness center, pool, hot tub and theater room. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Dogs are negotiable
*There is a $40 monthly fee that covers water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Representative: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5506476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Inca St Unit 91 have any available units?
1150 Inca St Unit 91 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Inca St Unit 91 have?
Some of 1150 Inca St Unit 91's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Inca St Unit 91 currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Inca St Unit 91 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Inca St Unit 91 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Inca St Unit 91 is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Inca St Unit 91 offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Inca St Unit 91 offers parking.
Does 1150 Inca St Unit 91 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 Inca St Unit 91 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Inca St Unit 91 have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Inca St Unit 91 has a pool.
Does 1150 Inca St Unit 91 have accessible units?
No, 1150 Inca St Unit 91 does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Inca St Unit 91 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Inca St Unit 91 has units with dishwashers.
