1150 Inca St Unit 91

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub media room online portal

Cozy 2BD, 2BA Townhome with Assigned Parking and Amenities - Cozy end-unit tonwhome in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood, just minutes from Downtown and countless restaurants, nightlife and shopping on South Broadway. This townhome features an open concept kitchen and living area and has access to several community amenities including a fitness center, pool, hot tub and theater room. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Dogs are negotiable

*There is a $40 monthly fee that covers water, sewer and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Representative: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5506476)