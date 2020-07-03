All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 11375 E 26th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
11375 E 26th Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

11375 E 26th Avenue

11375 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11375 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc3ac15045 ---- ***Please view WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath paired home with over 1700 square feet of living space located in the Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Floor Plan with hardwoods throughout Dining area, Kitchen and Great room with gas fireplace on the Main Level. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas stove, and breakfast bar/island. Upstairs level offers 3 Bedrooms with 2 Baths, including the Master Suite and Loft, perfect for Den, Play Area or Study. The unfinished Basement is perfect for work out room or extra storage. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car attached Garage. Fenced side yard with access from entrance off the Dining Area. Ideal location blocks from the F-15 Pool, East Bridge Town Center and Bluff Lake Nature Preserve. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Punch Bowl Social, the five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and 80 Acre Central Park. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11375 E 26th Avenue have any available units?
11375 E 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 11375 E 26th Avenue have?
Some of 11375 E 26th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11375 E 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11375 E 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11375 E 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11375 E 26th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11375 E 26th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11375 E 26th Avenue offers parking.
Does 11375 E 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11375 E 26th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11375 E 26th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11375 E 26th Avenue has a pool.
Does 11375 E 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11375 E 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11375 E 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11375 E 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
The Wheatley
530 25th St
Denver, CO 80205
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University