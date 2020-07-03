11375 E 26th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel pool dog park

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc3ac15045 ---- ***Please view WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath paired home with over 1700 square feet of living space located in the Bluff Lake neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Floor Plan with hardwoods throughout Dining area, Kitchen and Great room with gas fireplace on the Main Level. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas stove, and breakfast bar/island. Upstairs level offers 3 Bedrooms with 2 Baths, including the Master Suite and Loft, perfect for Den, Play Area or Study. The unfinished Basement is perfect for work out room or extra storage. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car attached Garage. Fenced side yard with access from entrance off the Dining Area. Ideal location blocks from the F-15 Pool, East Bridge Town Center and Bluff Lake Nature Preserve. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, Punch Bowl Social, the five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and 80 Acre Central Park. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools