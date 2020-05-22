All apartments in Denver
1134 Milwaukee Street

1134 Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Three bedroom renovated duplex in Congress Park offers a tranquil setting in the city. This adorable abode offers all the qualities of a single-family home with none of the headaches of taking care of the yard, or the maintenance items that come with living in a single-family home. Duplex with shared backyard and use of the patio tables, chairs and grill. On the main floor you will find the Living, Dining, Kitchen, two Bedrooms and a bathroom. The downstairs garden level has two large storage areas, a laundry room, a non-conforming bedroom and a wet room/bathroom.
Blocks from Congress Park, Denver Botanical Gardens and East High School and close to downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Milwaukee Street have any available units?
1134 Milwaukee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 Milwaukee Street have?
Some of 1134 Milwaukee Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Milwaukee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Milwaukee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Milwaukee Street pet-friendly?
No, 1134 Milwaukee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1134 Milwaukee Street offer parking?
No, 1134 Milwaukee Street does not offer parking.
Does 1134 Milwaukee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Milwaukee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Milwaukee Street have a pool?
No, 1134 Milwaukee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Milwaukee Street have accessible units?
No, 1134 Milwaukee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Milwaukee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 Milwaukee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

