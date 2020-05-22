1134 Milwaukee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Three bedroom renovated duplex in Congress Park offers a tranquil setting in the city. This adorable abode offers all the qualities of a single-family home with none of the headaches of taking care of the yard, or the maintenance items that come with living in a single-family home. Duplex with shared backyard and use of the patio tables, chairs and grill. On the main floor you will find the Living, Dining, Kitchen, two Bedrooms and a bathroom. The downstairs garden level has two large storage areas, a laundry room, a non-conforming bedroom and a wet room/bathroom.

Blocks from Congress Park, Denver Botanical Gardens and East High School and close to downtown!