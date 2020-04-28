1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Convenient 1BD, 1BA Capitol Hill Condo with 1 Assigned Garage Space, Easy Access to LoDo, Five Points, Golden Triangle and Much More - Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, you are close to numerous parks, shopping, and dining locations. Access to assigned parking in the garage, as well as the buildings rooftop balcony is a plus. From this location you can enjoy all that Denver has to offer.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*1 small dog is negotiable

*There is a monthly $70 utility fee which covers water, sewer, trash, storage unit and parking

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



