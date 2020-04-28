All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301

1130 N Pennsylvania St · No Longer Available
Location

1130 N Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Convenient 1BD, 1BA Capitol Hill Condo with 1 Assigned Garage Space, Easy Access to LoDo, Five Points, Golden Triangle and Much More - Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, you are close to numerous parks, shopping, and dining locations. Access to assigned parking in the garage, as well as the buildings rooftop balcony is a plus. From this location you can enjoy all that Denver has to offer.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*1 small dog is negotiable
*There is a monthly $70 utility fee which covers water, sewer, trash, storage unit and parking
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4315696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 have any available units?
1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 have?
Some of 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Pennsylvania St Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
