1106 Rosemary #2

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, on the top floor of a fourplex in Montclair / East Colfax neighborhood -- near Stapleton and right across from Lowry. Updated kitchen with newer counters, cabinets and appliances. Tile floor in living room, dining room and kitchen make this apartment easy to keep clean; new carpet in both bedrooms. Hookups for washer and dryer. Off-street parking in front and back. Just 1 block to Roslyn Park, 2 blocks to Denison Park, and 4 blocks to Verbena Park. Close to all the shops and restaurants at Lowry and Stapleton. Near Community College of Aurora (Lowry campus), Colorado Free University (CFU), and Johnson and Wales University. The #10 bus stop is just two blocks away at 11th and Quebec. Denver School District schools include Montclair Elementary, Hill Middle and George Washington High School.



Ready for move in now. Rent is $1,295, plus $1,295 deposit (wac). One-year lease is preferred. Sorry, no smoking and no pot use or growing. One adult dog or cat OK with additional fees - please ask for details. Sorry, no pit bulls or pit bull mixes. Application fee is $50 per adult (no more than two unrelated adults). Renter's insurance is required; $100 lease prep fee. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.