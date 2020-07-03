All apartments in Denver
1106 Rosemary #2

1106 Rosemary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Rosemary Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, on the top floor of a fourplex in Montclair / East Colfax neighborhood -- near Stapleton and right across from Lowry. Updated kitchen with newer counters, cabinets and appliances. Tile floor in living room, dining room and kitchen make this apartment easy to keep clean; new carpet in both bedrooms. Hookups for washer and dryer. Off-street parking in front and back. Just 1 block to Roslyn Park, 2 blocks to Denison Park, and 4 blocks to Verbena Park. Close to all the shops and restaurants at Lowry and Stapleton. Near Community College of Aurora (Lowry campus), Colorado Free University (CFU), and Johnson and Wales University. The #10 bus stop is just two blocks away at 11th and Quebec. Denver School District schools include Montclair Elementary, Hill Middle and George Washington High School.

Ready for move in now. Rent is $1,295, plus $1,295 deposit (wac). One-year lease is preferred. Sorry, no smoking and no pot use or growing. One adult dog or cat OK with additional fees - please ask for details. Sorry, no pit bulls or pit bull mixes. Application fee is $50 per adult (no more than two unrelated adults). Renter's insurance is required; $100 lease prep fee. This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Rosemary #2 have any available units?
1106 Rosemary #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Rosemary #2 have?
Some of 1106 Rosemary #2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Rosemary #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Rosemary #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Rosemary #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Rosemary #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Rosemary #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Rosemary #2 offers parking.
Does 1106 Rosemary #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Rosemary #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Rosemary #2 have a pool?
No, 1106 Rosemary #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Rosemary #2 have accessible units?
No, 1106 Rosemary #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Rosemary #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Rosemary #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

