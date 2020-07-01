All apartments in Denver
1105 East Alameda Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

1105 East Alameda Avenue

1105 East Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1105 East Alameda Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1895 Victorian style home in Denver will welcome you with 2,500 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Wash Park, Black Bird, Sports Book, Starbucks, and Café Maemotte. Also nearby are Punch Bowl Social, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, LODO, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Steele Elementary School, Morey Middle School, and South High School.

1 dog under 50 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 East Alameda Avenue have any available units?
1105 East Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 East Alameda Avenue have?
Some of 1105 East Alameda Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 East Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1105 East Alameda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 East Alameda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 East Alameda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1105 East Alameda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1105 East Alameda Avenue offers parking.
Does 1105 East Alameda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 East Alameda Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 East Alameda Avenue have a pool?
No, 1105 East Alameda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1105 East Alameda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1105 East Alameda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 East Alameda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 East Alameda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

