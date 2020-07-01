1105 East Alameda Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1895 Victorian style home in Denver will welcome you with 2,500 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Wash Park, Black Bird, Sports Book, Starbucks, and Café Maemotte. Also nearby are Punch Bowl Social, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, LODO, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Steele Elementary School, Morey Middle School, and South High School.



1 dog under 50 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



