Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Updated 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - This beautifully updated 5 bedroom 1 bathroom home has street front access to the wonderful resturants and shops located on S Pearl Street. With new carpet, updated bathroom, fresh paint, and refinished origional hardwood flooring this home will not last on the market long. Call now to schedule a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5835185)