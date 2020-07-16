1100 Cherokee Street 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

1100 Cherokee St #302



The charms of cultured city life have met their match at Trieste #302. Be sure to watch the VIDEO! The 1,665 floor plan is graced with a sense of spaciousness created by an open living area, 10 ft ceilings, huge arched operable windows, and doorways that open to both a balcony and a covered terrace. A spacious Great Room with gas fireplace, chef's kitchen, two bedrooms, two baths, plus a home office and laundry room, a walk-in storage closet and a heated garage space make this one of the best values in the city loft market. The Great Room is accentuated by a grand contemporary gas fireplace, with arched windows on each side. A spacious dining area allows plenty of room for holiday gatherings. A corner of the Great Room could be used as a quiet place for reading, or exercise equipment, or card games. The kitchen is set apart by a graceful architectural arch over the spacious kitchen island. Brand new stainless appliances, huge walk-in pantry provides lots of storage.

