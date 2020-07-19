All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1068 Roslyn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1068 Roslyn Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1068 Roslyn Street

1068 North Roslyn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Lowry Field
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1068 North Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
24hr gym
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
internet access
1 bedroom condo at award-winning Officers Row in Denvers Lowry neighborhood. Professionally decorated. Ground floor, end unit, west side, large windows on three sides provide open, spacious feel. Adjacent to Town Centre, walk to shopping, restaurants and 24-Hour Fitness. New unit with many high-end finishes. Fully equipped kitchen. Bathroom with two sinks, tub and separate walk-in shower. Gas fireplace. Washer dryer. High-speed internet access, two flat-screen t-vs. Large covered deck. Two secured, underground parking spaces.

Very convenient to downtown, Denver Tech Center, major hospitals and Fitzsimons campus, and Cherry Creek shopping. Handicapped accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Roslyn Street have any available units?
1068 Roslyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Roslyn Street have?
Some of 1068 Roslyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Roslyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Roslyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Roslyn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Roslyn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1068 Roslyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1068 Roslyn Street offers parking.
Does 1068 Roslyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1068 Roslyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Roslyn Street have a pool?
No, 1068 Roslyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Roslyn Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1068 Roslyn Street has accessible units.
Does 1068 Roslyn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Roslyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Werner
80 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University