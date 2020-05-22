1039 Stuart St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Recently Renovated 2BD, 2BA Duplex with Off Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space - Newly remodeled duplex, located minutes away from the Perry Station RTD line and Mile High Stadium. Walk into this modern kitchen & dining room area with great sunlight and vaulted ceilings. Brand new washer and dryer, located in the hallway closet. Offering two spacious bedrooms in the back of the home. Private back yard entrance through the guest bedroom, which leads to the one car garage. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



