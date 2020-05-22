All apartments in Denver
1039 Stuart St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

1039 Stuart St

1039 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Recently Renovated 2BD, 2BA Duplex with Off Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space - Newly remodeled duplex, located minutes away from the Perry Station RTD line and Mile High Stadium. Walk into this modern kitchen & dining room area with great sunlight and vaulted ceilings. Brand new washer and dryer, located in the hallway closet. Offering two spacious bedrooms in the back of the home. Private back yard entrance through the guest bedroom, which leads to the one car garage. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5615578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Stuart St have any available units?
1039 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 Stuart St have?
Some of 1039 Stuart St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Stuart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Stuart St offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Stuart St offers parking.
Does 1039 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 Stuart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 1039 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 1039 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Stuart St has units with dishwashers.

