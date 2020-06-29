All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

1037 E. 20th Ave.

1037 East 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1037 East 20th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Uptown Vintage Row House with Modern Amenities Available for Rent!!! - This upscale 2 bedroom/1.5 bath row house is an oasis in the heart of city offering a bit of old world charm with a lovely and unique atrium that will bring a bit of the outdoors in. Unit boasts exposed brick, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful ornate fireplace (decoration only) and french doors. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gourmet pantry. Backdoor barbecue area with greenbelt like open space to relax and enjoy. Full size washer and dryer in the basement with additional storage space. On-street parking only with city parking permit. No pets. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 E. 20th Ave. have any available units?
1037 E. 20th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 E. 20th Ave. have?
Some of 1037 E. 20th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 E. 20th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1037 E. 20th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 E. 20th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1037 E. 20th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1037 E. 20th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1037 E. 20th Ave. offers parking.
Does 1037 E. 20th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 E. 20th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 E. 20th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1037 E. 20th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1037 E. 20th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1037 E. 20th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 E. 20th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 E. 20th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

