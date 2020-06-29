1037 E. 20th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Uptown Vintage Row House with Modern Amenities Available for Rent!!! - This upscale 2 bedroom/1.5 bath row house is an oasis in the heart of city offering a bit of old world charm with a lovely and unique atrium that will bring a bit of the outdoors in. Unit boasts exposed brick, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful ornate fireplace (decoration only) and french doors. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gourmet pantry. Backdoor barbecue area with greenbelt like open space to relax and enjoy. Full size washer and dryer in the basement with additional storage space. On-street parking only with city parking permit. No pets. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5175905)