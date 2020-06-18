All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1035 Colorado Blvd. #204
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1035 Colorado Blvd. #204

1035 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1035 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 1 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo For Rent in Denver! - This Condo has been completely remodeled, with new flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, new cabinets and countertops, and new paint throughout. Large Balcony and master bathroom. Coin-Op laundry located on the same floor as condo and clubhouse in the building.

Walking distance to University of Colorado Hospital and Rose Medical Center, as well as restaurants, shopping, and parks.

Move in Ready Now!
Move in Special $50 off 1st month's rent

Pets allowed, non-refundable $350.00 fee plus $25/month pet rent.

Rent is $1,250/month
Security Deposit is an additional $1,250.00.

To fill out an online rental application please go to http://www.ashdonpm.com or contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com to schedule a showing or for questions.

(RLNE3369063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 have any available units?
1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 have?
Some of 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 offers parking.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 have a pool?
No, 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 have accessible units?
No, 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Colorado Blvd. #204 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University