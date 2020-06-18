1035 Colorado Blvd. #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 1 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo For Rent in Denver! - This Condo has been completely remodeled, with new flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, new cabinets and countertops, and new paint throughout. Large Balcony and master bathroom. Coin-Op laundry located on the same floor as condo and clubhouse in the building.



Walking distance to University of Colorado Hospital and Rose Medical Center, as well as restaurants, shopping, and parks.



Move in Ready Now!

Move in Special $50 off 1st month's rent



Pets allowed, non-refundable $350.00 fee plus $25/month pet rent.



Rent is $1,250/month

Security Deposit is an additional $1,250.00.



To fill out an online rental application please go to http://www.ashdonpm.com or contact Ashley at alucero@ashdonpm.com to schedule a showing or for questions.



