1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous furnished or un-furnished townhome located across the street from scenic Mayfair Park. mid-century modern flare in the front room of the home and kitchen. Huge windows throughout provide a bright and open floor plan. The Front room is flanked by a gas fireplace The kitchen is fully outfitted with granite tile and a built-in space that is perfect for a bar or office space. Entertain in the large eating area. Upstairs the two bedrooms are separated by a large Jack and Jill bathroom. The patio is perfect for relaxing as it overlooks Mayfair park. There are 2 parking spots in the garage with extra storage and 2nd refrigerator. fully furnished kitchen, cookware, utensils, appliances, bar, linens and blankets. LovSac washable cushion cover couch, 50”tv w/sound bar, office nook with monitor and desk. Full-size washer and dryer. Water and trash are included.

Location, Location! Denver's desirable downtown neighborhood of Mayfair. Blocks to boutiques, restaurants and local watering holes.