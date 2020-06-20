All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5
Last updated June 8 2019 at 12:14 AM

1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5

1020 Jersey St · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Jersey St, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous furnished or un-furnished townhome located across the street from scenic Mayfair Park. mid-century modern flare in the front room of the home and kitchen. Huge windows throughout provide a bright and open floor plan. The Front room is flanked by a gas fireplace The kitchen is fully outfitted with granite tile and a built-in space that is perfect for a bar or office space. Entertain in the large eating area. Upstairs the two bedrooms are separated by a large Jack and Jill bathroom. The patio is perfect for relaxing as it overlooks Mayfair park. There are 2 parking spots in the garage with extra storage and 2nd refrigerator. fully furnished kitchen, cookware, utensils, appliances, bar, linens and blankets. LovSac washable cushion cover couch, 50”tv w/sound bar, office nook with monitor and desk. Full-size washer and dryer. Water and trash are included.
Location, Location! Denver's desirable downtown neighborhood of Mayfair. Blocks to boutiques, restaurants and local watering holes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 have any available units?
1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 have?
Some of 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 N. Jersey St. - 5, Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
