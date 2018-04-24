Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly

1020 15th St. #24L Available 10/01/19 Breathtaking Mountain and City View Condo 24 Floors Up! - Enjoy stunning mountain and city views in this spacious 2-Bedroom/2-Bathroom condo in the Brooks Tower! Entry tile and complete remodel on bathrooms within the last few years along with newer cabinets and paint throughout!



Upon entering, you're greeted by a large hallway leading into the kitchen. Just off the kitchen is the open living space with floor-to-ceiling windows with a balcony overlooking the mountains. Off the living room you will find a newly renovated bathroom and a bedroom on either side. The master bedroom has a secondary bathroom with a large walk-in shower.



Location is close to everything that downtown Denver has to offer including numerous restaurants, the 16th Street Mall, Denver Center Performing Arts, Pepsi Center, Rockies, Broncos, museums, and much more! Available for move-in October 1st.



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/716828c3-2e4d-4f1f-bcbf-00e9d73288ef



