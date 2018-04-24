All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:55 AM

1020 15th St. #24L

1020 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

1020 15th St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1020 15th St. #24L Available 10/01/19 Breathtaking Mountain and City View Condo 24 Floors Up! - Enjoy stunning mountain and city views in this spacious 2-Bedroom/2-Bathroom condo in the Brooks Tower! Entry tile and complete remodel on bathrooms within the last few years along with newer cabinets and paint throughout!

Upon entering, you're greeted by a large hallway leading into the kitchen. Just off the kitchen is the open living space with floor-to-ceiling windows with a balcony overlooking the mountains. Off the living room you will find a newly renovated bathroom and a bedroom on either side. The master bedroom has a secondary bathroom with a large walk-in shower.

Location is close to everything that downtown Denver has to offer including numerous restaurants, the 16th Street Mall, Denver Center Performing Arts, Pepsi Center, Rockies, Broncos, museums, and much more! Available for move-in October 1st.

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/716828c3-2e4d-4f1f-bcbf-00e9d73288ef

(RLNE3506893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 15th St. #24L have any available units?
1020 15th St. #24L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 15th St. #24L have?
Some of 1020 15th St. #24L's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 15th St. #24L currently offering any rent specials?
1020 15th St. #24L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 15th St. #24L pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 15th St. #24L is pet friendly.
Does 1020 15th St. #24L offer parking?
No, 1020 15th St. #24L does not offer parking.
Does 1020 15th St. #24L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 15th St. #24L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 15th St. #24L have a pool?
Yes, 1020 15th St. #24L has a pool.
Does 1020 15th St. #24L have accessible units?
No, 1020 15th St. #24L does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 15th St. #24L have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 15th St. #24L does not have units with dishwashers.
