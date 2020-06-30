1015 30th Street

Amenities
Charming, Updated Rowhome in the Curtis Park/RiNo/5 Points neighborhood!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: April 29, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Ideal location near Curtis Park, light rail, shops at Larimer and more!
* 2 bed/ 1 bath
* Open kitchen with stainless appliances
* Modern updates throughout
* Fenced back patio
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Street Parking (permitted)
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Rowhome, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water
YARD: Fenced Patio
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Owner Provided, tenant responsible for snow removal.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Summer $140, Winter $70
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root & Diego Galindo
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*