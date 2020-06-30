All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

1015 30th Street

1015 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1015 30th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, Updated Rowhome in the Curtis Park/RiNo/5 Points neighborhood!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: April 29, 2020 or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Ideal location near Curtis Park, light rail, shops at Larimer and more!
* 2 bed/ 1 bath
* Open kitchen with stainless appliances
* Modern updates throughout
* Fenced back patio
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Street Parking (permitted)
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Rowhome, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water
YARD: Fenced Patio
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Owner Provided, tenant responsible for snow removal.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Summer $140, Winter $70

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root & Diego Galindo

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 30th Street have any available units?
1015 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 30th Street have?
Some of 1015 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1015 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1015 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1015 30th Street offers parking.
Does 1015 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1015 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1015 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1015 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
