1012 South High Street

Gorgeous home in Washington Park East!



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has 2100 square feet of living space, which includes a finished basement with an office! It has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a dining area with a beautiful chandelier, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is stunning with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and a tile backsplash. Other amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet in the guest bedroom, a washer and dryer, and a security system with service included through August 2019. Step outside and relax in the fenced in back yard, complete with sprinkler system, and enjoy the beautifully planted trees! Parking includes a 1 car detached garage.



Located only 3 blocks away from Washington Park and three blocks from Gaylord Street Shopping District, this home has everything you need! Travel is easy with access to I-25. Downtown Denver is only minutes away, as well as Pearl Street Shopping and Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the Denver Botanical Gardens, Denver Zoo, and City Park.



Nearby schools include South High School, Steele Elementary, and Merrill Middle School.



Water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care are included in the rent. Security system service is also included through 08/20/19.



1 small to medium dog allowed with owner approval and deposit.



