Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 South High Street

1012 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

1012 South High Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous home in Washington Park East!

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has 2100 square feet of living space, which includes a finished basement with an office! It has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a dining area with a beautiful chandelier, and a cozy fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is stunning with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and a tile backsplash. Other amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a walk-in closet in the guest bedroom, a washer and dryer, and a security system with service included through August 2019. Step outside and relax in the fenced in back yard, complete with sprinkler system, and enjoy the beautifully planted trees! Parking includes a 1 car detached garage.

Located only 3 blocks away from Washington Park and three blocks from Gaylord Street Shopping District, this home has everything you need! Travel is easy with access to I-25. Downtown Denver is only minutes away, as well as Pearl Street Shopping and Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the Denver Botanical Gardens, Denver Zoo, and City Park.

Nearby schools include South High School, Steele Elementary, and Merrill Middle School.

Water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care are included in the rent. Security system service is also included through 08/20/19.

1 small to medium dog allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 South High Street have any available units?
1012 South High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 South High Street have?
Some of 1012 South High Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 South High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 South High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 South High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 South High Street is pet friendly.
Does 1012 South High Street offer parking?
Yes, 1012 South High Street does offer parking.
Does 1012 South High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 South High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 South High Street have a pool?
No, 1012 South High Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 South High Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 South High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 South High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 South High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
