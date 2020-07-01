1008 South Madison Street

Amenities

Come home to this 3 bdrm,3 bath home in the coveted Belcaro Neighborhood. This beautiful gem of a home has almost 2000 square feet of living space & was designed w/class and charm.



This home is immaculate w/Gleaming hardwood floors,designer carpet,a laundry room w/Full size W & D,& a large fenced backyard Oasis with an additional outdoor living space. The backyard & patio are perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day at work.The lower level has a family room,additional bedroom,laundry rm w/a full size Washer and Dryer,additional bathroom & a storage room.The Master Suite is adorned with a huge enclave walk-in double shower, walk in closet w/ built in organizer, and cozy room for resting or relaxing. With two additional Bdrms,spacious living spaces, a formal dining room,& a foyer. The Kitchen includes a gas stove,highend appliances,solid surface countertops, and lots of counter space for the chef in all of us!



With a 2 car garage.Water, Sewer, Trash is Included in rent. $75.00 Application Fee (application, processing and credit check).



MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!

There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, $50 pet rent per pet per month



Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS



