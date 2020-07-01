All apartments in Denver
1008 South Madison Street
1008 South Madison Street

1008 South Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 South Madison Street, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come home to this 3 bdrm,3 bath home in the coveted Belcaro Neighborhood. This beautiful gem of a home has almost 2000 square feet of living space & was designed w/class and charm.

This home is immaculate w/Gleaming hardwood floors,designer carpet,a laundry room w/Full size W & D,& a large fenced backyard Oasis with an additional outdoor living space. The backyard & patio are perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day at work.The lower level has a family room,additional bedroom,laundry rm w/a full size Washer and Dryer,additional bathroom & a storage room.The Master Suite is adorned with a huge enclave walk-in double shower, walk in closet w/ built in organizer, and cozy room for resting or relaxing. With two additional Bdrms,spacious living spaces, a formal dining room,& a foyer. The Kitchen includes a gas stove,highend appliances,solid surface countertops, and lots of counter space for the chef in all of us!

With a 2 car garage.Water, Sewer, Trash is Included in rent. $75.00 Application Fee (application, processing and credit check).

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!
There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, $50 pet rent per pet per month

Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS

Contact us to schedule a showing at 303-828-7994 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 South Madison Street have any available units?
1008 South Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 South Madison Street have?
Some of 1008 South Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 South Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 South Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 South Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 South Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1008 South Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1008 South Madison Street offers parking.
Does 1008 South Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 South Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 South Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1008 South Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1008 South Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1008 South Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 South Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 South Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

