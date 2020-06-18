All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
100 Park Ave #2102
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

100 Park Ave #2102

100 Park Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

100 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE APRIL 1st - 21st Story Penthouse Unit in Uptown [2 bed / 2 bath] - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

This unique penthouse unit is in the beautiful, 21-story (tallest building in Uptown) 100 Park Ave building in downtown Denver (20th and Park Ave W).

Unit description/features:
Floor-to-ceiling windows offering unimpeded views of the entire North Denver Metro Area (can see mountains on clear days and sunrises are spectacular)
Modern in-unit W/D
Sizeable kitchen with island/bar top (barstools included, otherwise unfurnished) and granite countertops
Hardwood floors in living area and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, and tile in bathrooms
Tandem parking spot in the building garage (no extra fee)
High ceilings with exposed vents/pipes (purposeful and gives the place an industrial yet contemporary touch) and track lighting
A/C and heat
Sun blocking blinds
Two full, modern bathrooms
Two equal-sized bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit

The building's amenities include:
Gym
Pool (heated) and hot tub, both open year round,
Two large grills in patio/pool area
The building even has its own dog park (recently renovated)
Event area with bar and TV (ability to reserve for events)
Business center with computers and printers
Ping-pong table
Welcoming community of residents who are proactive in resolving any identified issues with the building. The location is amazing. A ton of restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance. RiNo, LoDo, and Capitol Hill all within walking distance and a short drive/Uber to anywhere else in downtown Denver.

Rent: $2,150
Deposit:$2,150
Utilities: Includes Water, Sewer and Trash
Residents are responsible for Gas and Electric

Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/1e83e3eb-9592-49c3-a36d-47070d24c8e4
Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE4021615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

