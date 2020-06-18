100 Park Ave #2102

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

AVAILABLE APRIL 1st - 21st Story Penthouse Unit in Uptown [2 bed / 2 bath] - Tom Wagner

262.844.5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



This unique penthouse unit is in the beautiful, 21-story (tallest building in Uptown) 100 Park Ave building in downtown Denver (20th and Park Ave W).



Unit description/features:

Floor-to-ceiling windows offering unimpeded views of the entire North Denver Metro Area (can see mountains on clear days and sunrises are spectacular)

Modern in-unit W/D

Sizeable kitchen with island/bar top (barstools included, otherwise unfurnished) and granite countertops

Hardwood floors in living area and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, and tile in bathrooms

Tandem parking spot in the building garage (no extra fee)

High ceilings with exposed vents/pipes (purposeful and gives the place an industrial yet contemporary touch) and track lighting

A/C and heat

Sun blocking blinds

Two full, modern bathrooms

Two equal-sized bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit



The building's amenities include:

Gym

Pool (heated) and hot tub, both open year round,

Two large grills in patio/pool area

The building even has its own dog park (recently renovated)

Event area with bar and TV (ability to reserve for events)

Business center with computers and printers

Ping-pong table

Welcoming community of residents who are proactive in resolving any identified issues with the building. The location is amazing. A ton of restaurants, bars and shops within walking distance. RiNo, LoDo, and Capitol Hill all within walking distance and a short drive/Uber to anywhere else in downtown Denver.



Rent: $2,150

Deposit:$2,150

Utilities: Includes Water, Sewer and Trash

Residents are responsible for Gas and Electric



Pet Policy

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/1e83e3eb-9592-49c3-a36d-47070d24c8e4

Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



Tom Wagner

262-844-5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE4021615)