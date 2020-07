Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry bbq/grill parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage coffee bar online portal package receiving smoke-free community

No matter your lifestyle, you'll find that Shannon Hills is the perfect fit for you.

Our one and two bedroom apartments are designed with the best in comfort and quality. Choose from among four floor plans equipped with amenities that make your apartment feel more like home. Make a delicious meal in our all-electric kitchens complete with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and pantry. Storage is a breeze with our spacious walk-in closets. In select homes, you can enjoy the view from your balcony or patio.

You won't just fall in love with your apartment home, but with the wonderful community you'll become a part of. Our on-site laundry facility makes chores simple, so you can get back to enjoying your day. Our pet-friendly community wants your pets to feel welcome too, so take your pups to our bark park for a romp. Join your friends at the picnic area and grill up something tasty on the barbecue. Visit Shannon Hills today and discover the perfect home waiting for you.