UCCS
38 Apartments For Rent Near UCCS
24 Units Available
Palmer Park
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
14 Units Available
Palmer Park
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$990
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
6 Units Available
Vista Grande
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
14 Units Available
Vista Grande
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
3 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,675
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
3 Units Available
Holland Park
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$885
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Village Seven
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$930
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location.
2 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
2 Units Available
Village Seven
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
1 Unit Available
Pulpit Rock
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.
28 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
11 Units Available
Venetian Village
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
7 Units Available
Palmer Park
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
3 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
8 Units Available
Divine Redeemer
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
948 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
1 Unit Available
Cragmoor
1503 Newcastle Street
1503 Newcastle Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1464 sqft
1503 Newcastle Street Available 08/18/20 Lovely 4 bedroom home near UCCS available! - Split level home features an open floor plan with hardwood oak flooring throughout the upper level.
1 Unit Available
Cragmoor
1206 Westmoreland Rd
1206 Westmoreland Road, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2366 sqft
This is one great house! Ranch-style home with full basement. Comfy living room with built-in gas fireplace & upgraded carpet & window coverings. Great kitchen/dining area with hardwood floors and oak cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
Vista Grande
3627 Mesa Grande Drive
3627 Mesa Grande Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1462 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in north east Colorado Springs. Hardwood floors through out the main level of the home. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances and white cabinets with modern fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Divine Redeemer
1802 Monteagle Street - 1
1802 Monteagle Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
2 bedroom and 1 bath between Constitution Ave and Palmer Park Blvd near Union Blvd. Open kitchen and large living room with AC Unit. The unit comes with a separate storage unit in the building.
1 Unit Available
Palmer Park
3140 Van Teylingen Drive
3140 Van Teylingen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1072 sqft
Ground floor Ranch condo, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with 1 assigned carport parking spot. New Carpet and Paint throughout the unit. Living room, open to the dining area.
1 Unit Available
North End
228 E Harrison St
228 E Harrison St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
Available 08/01/20 Charming Cottage - Old North End - Property Id: 317738 Available August 1st! Newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath Old North End cottage right on Shooks Run Trail! Walk to restaurants, trails, bars, shops, parks, and more.
1 Unit Available
Holland Park
4357 North Chestnut Street
4357 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$810
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available move in date: July 17, 2020 Available to review July 3, 2020 Come and view this inviting 1- bedrooms, 1-bathroom located minutes away from Fillmore and I-25. Unit is on the first floor of a well-maintained 2-story building.
1 Unit Available
Cragmoor
Cragwood Dr 3725/MH/Sidwell
3725 Cragwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
1982 sqft
Huge 6 bedroom, 3 full bathroom house near UCCS Campus! Each of the three levels has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, a perfect set up for you and your friends. All six bedrooms have walk-in closets and individual locks on the doors.