Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub parking clubhouse package receiving

If you’re looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s thoughtfully designed and in an ideal location near the heart of the city, you’ll love Grand View Apartment Homes. Our responsive onsite management and enviable amenities make our community one of the most popular in the area.



Choose from a variety of spacious one or two-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home to fit your lifestyle. You’ll feel inspired to cook and entertain in your modern kitchen with sleek black energy-efficient appliances, ample cabinetry and countertop space, energy-efficient appliances and roomy pantry. You’ll appreciate the special touches like the large windows that allow in plenty of natural light, closets with built-in shelving, modern flooring, and a wood-burning fireplace to be the ultimate in fine apartment living. The large sliding glass door flows gently onto your own private patio or balcony where you can enjoy fresh air and gorgeous views of the surrounding scenery. Also, be sure