9998 Rose Leaf Ct

Pine Creek Home w/ Central A/C. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Main level Family room w/ gas fireplace, 6 bedrooms, 4 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, to include large master w/ private 5 pc master bath and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and hall bathroom. Finished basement with 2nd family room and two bedrooms. Central vac, stainless steel appliances, kitchen pantry, large fenced backyard w/storage shed. 3,709 sq ft. D-20 school district. Pet negotiable w/owner approval and additional deposit. HOA rules and regulations apply. No smoking in home, no marijuana use or growing in or around home. Contact At Home Real Estate 719-495-2247 or visit www.athomeres.com to apply online.