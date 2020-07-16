All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:29 AM

9998 Rose Leaf Ct

9998 Rose Leaf Court · (719) 495-2247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9998 Rose Leaf Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Pine Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pine Creek Home w/ Central A/C. Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Main level Family room w/ gas fireplace, 6 bedrooms, 4 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, to include large master w/ private 5 pc master bath and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and hall bathroom. Finished basement with 2nd family room and two bedrooms. Central vac, stainless steel appliances, kitchen pantry, large fenced backyard w/storage shed. 3,709 sq ft. D-20 school district. Pet negotiable w/owner approval and additional deposit. HOA rules and regulations apply. No smoking in home, no marijuana use or growing in or around home. Contact At Home Real Estate 719-495-2247 or visit www.athomeres.com to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9998 Rose Leaf Ct have any available units?
9998 Rose Leaf Ct has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 9998 Rose Leaf Ct have?
Some of 9998 Rose Leaf Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9998 Rose Leaf Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9998 Rose Leaf Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9998 Rose Leaf Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9998 Rose Leaf Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9998 Rose Leaf Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9998 Rose Leaf Ct offers parking.
Does 9998 Rose Leaf Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9998 Rose Leaf Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9998 Rose Leaf Ct have a pool?
No, 9998 Rose Leaf Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9998 Rose Leaf Ct have accessible units?
No, 9998 Rose Leaf Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9998 Rose Leaf Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9998 Rose Leaf Ct has units with dishwashers.
