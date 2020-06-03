Amenities

960 Acapulco Ct Available 07/10/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Second Story Condo with easy access to everything! - Property features cozy layout. Living room walks out to covered balcony with storage closet! Kitchen provides counter bar, oak cabinetry, pantry and all provided appliances! Master bedroom includes wide closet, secondary bedroom provides pocket doors to living room, perfect office space! Full bathroom includes dual vanity and tub/shower combo! Stackable washer/dryer provided! Fireplace non-functioning. Close to schools, shopping and more!



12-36 month lease

Security Deposit must be paid in certified funds.

Amount based on credit report findings.



No Pets!



School District: 2-Harrison

Elementary School: Wildflower

Middle School: Carmel

High School: Harrison



