960 Acapulco Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

960 Acapulco Ct

960 Acapulco Court · (719) 260-9970 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

960 Acapulco Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 960 Acapulco Ct · Avail. Jul 10

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
960 Acapulco Ct Available 07/10/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Second Story Condo with easy access to everything! - Property features cozy layout. Living room walks out to covered balcony with storage closet! Kitchen provides counter bar, oak cabinetry, pantry and all provided appliances! Master bedroom includes wide closet, secondary bedroom provides pocket doors to living room, perfect office space! Full bathroom includes dual vanity and tub/shower combo! Stackable washer/dryer provided! Fireplace non-functioning. Close to schools, shopping and more!

12-36 month lease
Security Deposit must be paid in certified funds.
Amount based on credit report findings.

No Pets!

School District: 2-Harrison
Elementary School: Wildflower
Middle School: Carmel
High School: Harrison

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2807520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Acapulco Ct have any available units?
960 Acapulco Ct has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 960 Acapulco Ct currently offering any rent specials?
960 Acapulco Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Acapulco Ct pet-friendly?
No, 960 Acapulco Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 960 Acapulco Ct offer parking?
No, 960 Acapulco Ct does not offer parking.
Does 960 Acapulco Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 Acapulco Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Acapulco Ct have a pool?
No, 960 Acapulco Ct does not have a pool.
Does 960 Acapulco Ct have accessible units?
No, 960 Acapulco Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Acapulco Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Acapulco Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Acapulco Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Acapulco Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
