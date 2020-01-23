9531 Orchard Park Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

* Fantastic 4 bedroom home in pristine condition

* Nestled on a quite cul de sac in the desirable Pine Creek neighborhood

* Architecturally stunning 2 story home w/ lots of tall windows and vaulted ceilings

* Beautiful wood flooring throughout the main level

* The kitchen is designed for entertaining boasting hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances, an island and a large pantry!

* Walk-out to the backyard from kitchen/dinning combo! * Three bedrooms located conveniently upstairs- including the master!

* 12 x 15 master bedroom w/ attached full bathroom and walk-in closet!

* Spacious finished basement area with lots of possibilities!

* Family room, additional bedroom and bonus room in basement!

* Close to Memorial North Hospital, D-20 schools, parks and shopping, and golf.

* Beautifully landscaped yard- front and back!

* Sorry, no housing, no pets.

* This property will go QUICK! Must see!