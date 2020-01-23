All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 9531 Orchard Park Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
9531 Orchard Park Trail
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

9531 Orchard Park Trail

9531 Orchard Park Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9531 Orchard Park Trail, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Pine Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
* Fantastic 4 bedroom home in pristine condition
* Nestled on a quite cul de sac in the desirable Pine Creek neighborhood
* Architecturally stunning 2 story home w/ lots of tall windows and vaulted ceilings
* Beautiful wood flooring throughout the main level
* The kitchen is designed for entertaining boasting hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances, an island and a large pantry!
* Walk-out to the backyard from kitchen/dinning combo! * Three bedrooms located conveniently upstairs- including the master!
* 12 x 15 master bedroom w/ attached full bathroom and walk-in closet!
* Spacious finished basement area with lots of possibilities!
* Family room, additional bedroom and bonus room in basement!
* Close to Memorial North Hospital, D-20 schools, parks and shopping, and golf.
* Beautifully landscaped yard- front and back!
* Sorry, no housing, no pets.
* This property will go QUICK! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9531 Orchard Park Trail have any available units?
9531 Orchard Park Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 9531 Orchard Park Trail have?
Some of 9531 Orchard Park Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9531 Orchard Park Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9531 Orchard Park Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9531 Orchard Park Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9531 Orchard Park Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 9531 Orchard Park Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9531 Orchard Park Trail does offer parking.
Does 9531 Orchard Park Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9531 Orchard Park Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9531 Orchard Park Trail have a pool?
No, 9531 Orchard Park Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9531 Orchard Park Trail have accessible units?
No, 9531 Orchard Park Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9531 Orchard Park Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9531 Orchard Park Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College