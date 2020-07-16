All apartments in Colorado Springs
8510 Sassafrass Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

8510 Sassafrass Drive

8510 Sassafras Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8510 Sassafras Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8510 Sassafrass Drive Available 08/01/20 Briargate 3bdrm Home in D20....Large Corner Lot - This is a great 3 bedroom home with 2.5 baths. It is located in Briargate and close to everything. Large corner lot with fully fenced backyard, huge back deck with views and built in seating for entertaining.

On the main level is a wood burning fireplace and a cozy family room. The kitchen is spacious and opens to a casual dining area. Sliding glass door from dining area to the back yard and back deck. Fully fenced, large yard with plenty of room to play. Enjoy the sunsets from the nice wood deck that faces West.

Attached 2 car garage, mature landscaping, corner lot, close to schools, parks, restaurants and entertainment. You will love the easy commutes to anywhere from this great central Briargate location.

To schedule a showing or to apply visit us at www.TimberlinePM.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4190500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Sassafrass Drive have any available units?
8510 Sassafrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 Sassafrass Drive have?
Some of 8510 Sassafrass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 Sassafrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Sassafrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Sassafrass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 Sassafrass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8510 Sassafrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8510 Sassafrass Drive offers parking.
Does 8510 Sassafrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 Sassafrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Sassafrass Drive have a pool?
No, 8510 Sassafrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8510 Sassafrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 8510 Sassafrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Sassafrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8510 Sassafrass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
