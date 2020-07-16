Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

8510 Sassafrass Drive Available 08/01/20 Briargate 3bdrm Home in D20....Large Corner Lot - This is a great 3 bedroom home with 2.5 baths. It is located in Briargate and close to everything. Large corner lot with fully fenced backyard, huge back deck with views and built in seating for entertaining.



On the main level is a wood burning fireplace and a cozy family room. The kitchen is spacious and opens to a casual dining area. Sliding glass door from dining area to the back yard and back deck. Fully fenced, large yard with plenty of room to play. Enjoy the sunsets from the nice wood deck that faces West.



Attached 2 car garage, mature landscaping, corner lot, close to schools, parks, restaurants and entertainment. You will love the easy commutes to anywhere from this great central Briargate location.



To schedule a showing or to apply visit us at www.TimberlinePM.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4190500)