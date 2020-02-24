All apartments in Colorado Springs
8418 Snow Cap View
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:09 PM

8418 Snow Cap View

8418 Snow Cap View · (719) 257-7465
Location

8418 Snow Cap View, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,590

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2783 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
This home is part of our Lease With Right To Purchase Program. Try before you Buy! No Obligation to Purchase the home.

This beautiful Townhouse is located in the desirable Briargate area, which is an award winning school district, Academy 20. This Townhouse has 19ft vaulted ceilings, a spacious master bedroom with gorgeous views of Pike Peak, two additional bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! This move-in ready Townhouse has brand new carpet throughout and beautiful white plantation shutters. When you walk in the main level you will notice the open concept living room that has a gas fireplace and walk-out to the composite deck.

The master bedroom has a barn door that adjoins the 5-piece master bath and huge walk in closet. You can relax outside in your choice of the front courtyard, the main level deck or the patio off the walk-out basement. Stay cool in the summer with air conditioning and don't be bothered with the outside maintenance, as this Townhouse is in a low maintenance community. There are two laundry hookups, making the basement level perfect for an in-law suite. This house is perfect for anyone who wants a nice neighborhood, low maintenance yard and beautiful views of Pike Peak! This gorgeous Townhouse isn't going to last long! Come see it today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Snow Cap View have any available units?
8418 Snow Cap View has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 Snow Cap View have?
Some of 8418 Snow Cap View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 Snow Cap View currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Snow Cap View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Snow Cap View pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 Snow Cap View is pet friendly.
Does 8418 Snow Cap View offer parking?
No, 8418 Snow Cap View does not offer parking.
Does 8418 Snow Cap View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 Snow Cap View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Snow Cap View have a pool?
No, 8418 Snow Cap View does not have a pool.
Does 8418 Snow Cap View have accessible units?
No, 8418 Snow Cap View does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Snow Cap View have units with dishwashers?
No, 8418 Snow Cap View does not have units with dishwashers.
