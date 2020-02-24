8418 Snow Cap View

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

This home is part of our Lease With Right To Purchase Program. Try before you Buy! No Obligation to Purchase the home.



This beautiful Townhouse is located in the desirable Briargate area, which is an award winning school district, Academy 20. This Townhouse has 19ft vaulted ceilings, a spacious master bedroom with gorgeous views of Pike Peak, two additional bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms! This move-in ready Townhouse has brand new carpet throughout and beautiful white plantation shutters. When you walk in the main level you will notice the open concept living room that has a gas fireplace and walk-out to the composite deck.



The master bedroom has a barn door that adjoins the 5-piece master bath and huge walk in closet. You can relax outside in your choice of the front courtyard, the main level deck or the patio off the walk-out basement. Stay cool in the summer with air conditioning and don't be bothered with the outside maintenance, as this Townhouse is in a low maintenance community. There are two laundry hookups, making the basement level perfect for an in-law suite. This house is perfect for anyone who wants a nice neighborhood, low maintenance yard and beautiful views of Pike Peak! This gorgeous Townhouse isn't going to last long! Come see it today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.