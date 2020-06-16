811 North Wahsatch Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3D Virtual Tour available. Walk the layout room by room from any device. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DUkM2TswVDs



Beautifully and tastefully renovated 1897 home inside and out! Hints of original charm and updates throughout with the added bonus of Air Conditioning! One Bedroom and full Bath on main level and 2 Bedrooms upstairs. Large, sunny Kitchen with gas range. Washer and Dryer included!

Close to downtown, Colorado College, Monument Valley Park, US Olympic Training Center. Enjoy downtown living with dining, entertainment, and shopping nearby. Off street parking with carport. Pet friendly!