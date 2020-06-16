All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

811 North Wahsatch Avenue

811 N Wahsatch Ave · (719) 309-4335
Location

811 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3D Virtual Tour available. Walk the layout room by room from any device. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DUkM2TswVDs

Beautifully and tastefully renovated 1897 home inside and out! Hints of original charm and updates throughout with the added bonus of Air Conditioning! One Bedroom and full Bath on main level and 2 Bedrooms upstairs. Large, sunny Kitchen with gas range. Washer and Dryer included!
Close to downtown, Colorado College, Monument Valley Park, US Olympic Training Center. Enjoy downtown living with dining, entertainment, and shopping nearby. Off street parking with carport. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 North Wahsatch Avenue have any available units?
811 North Wahsatch Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 North Wahsatch Avenue have?
Some of 811 North Wahsatch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 North Wahsatch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
811 North Wahsatch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 North Wahsatch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 North Wahsatch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 811 North Wahsatch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 811 North Wahsatch Avenue does offer parking.
Does 811 North Wahsatch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 North Wahsatch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 North Wahsatch Avenue have a pool?
No, 811 North Wahsatch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 811 North Wahsatch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 811 North Wahsatch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 811 North Wahsatch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 North Wahsatch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
