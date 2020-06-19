All apartments in Colorado Springs
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Crown Point Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor Bluffs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 780 Crown Point Drive · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2782 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
780 Crown Point Drive - This spacious home has it all! On the main level there is a kitchen with a large island, living room and family room, also a half bath with full size washer and dryer hook-ups! Upstairs is the master & 2 bedrooms, the master has a 5 piece bath and 2 closets!! The upper level also offers a large open loft area. The basement is spacious & finished with a rec room, bedroom and full bath. There is a very large fenced in backyard with an automatic sprinkler system too! Check it out, this won't last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2538109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Crown Point Drive have any available units?
780 Crown Point Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Crown Point Drive have?
Some of 780 Crown Point Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Crown Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
780 Crown Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Crown Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Crown Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 780 Crown Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 780 Crown Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 780 Crown Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Crown Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Crown Point Drive have a pool?
No, 780 Crown Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 780 Crown Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 780 Crown Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Crown Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Crown Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
