Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

780 Crown Point Drive - This spacious home has it all! On the main level there is a kitchen with a large island, living room and family room, also a half bath with full size washer and dryer hook-ups! Upstairs is the master & 2 bedrooms, the master has a 5 piece bath and 2 closets!! The upper level also offers a large open loft area. The basement is spacious & finished with a rec room, bedroom and full bath. There is a very large fenced in backyard with an automatic sprinkler system too! Check it out, this won't last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2538109)