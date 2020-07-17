75 Stanwell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly media room

Very spacious, beautiful 6BD/4BA home on Stanwell Street - Beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bath, dog friendly two story home. Almost 4,000 square feet of true living space, including a finished basement with a theater room for family movie night! The main floor, which is primarily hardwood, hosts the formal living room, formal dining room, office, family room with wood burning fireplace and eat in kitchen. Kitchen is a great gourmet kitchen with all the upgrades, including a huge pantry and island for informal gatherings. The upper floor has a huge master suite with vaulted ceilings and an amazing upgraded 3/4 bath with a huge shower, big enough for two.

The master closet is already organized and just waiting for your clothes. In addition, there are 3 bedrooms and another full bath on the same floor, along with one of two laundry rooms. The lower level has one more large bedroom with double closets, a theater room and a family room or craft room. Off the kitchen you can enjoy a large deck. You must see this home!



No Cats Allowed



