All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 75 Stanwell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
75 Stanwell Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

75 Stanwell Street

75 Stanwell Street · (719) 265-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Broadmoor Bluffs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

75 Stanwell Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 75 Stanwell Street · Avail. now

$3,200

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
Very spacious, beautiful 6BD/4BA home on Stanwell Street - Beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bath, dog friendly two story home. Almost 4,000 square feet of true living space, including a finished basement with a theater room for family movie night! The main floor, which is primarily hardwood, hosts the formal living room, formal dining room, office, family room with wood burning fireplace and eat in kitchen. Kitchen is a great gourmet kitchen with all the upgrades, including a huge pantry and island for informal gatherings. The upper floor has a huge master suite with vaulted ceilings and an amazing upgraded 3/4 bath with a huge shower, big enough for two.
The master closet is already organized and just waiting for your clothes. In addition, there are 3 bedrooms and another full bath on the same floor, along with one of two laundry rooms. The lower level has one more large bedroom with double closets, a theater room and a family room or craft room. Off the kitchen you can enjoy a large deck. You must see this home!

Colorado Best Team at Pikes Peak Dream Homes Realty
www.ColoradoBestRealTeam.com
719-265-5600

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2322863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Stanwell Street have any available units?
75 Stanwell Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Stanwell Street have?
Some of 75 Stanwell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Stanwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Stanwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Stanwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Stanwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 75 Stanwell Street offer parking?
No, 75 Stanwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 Stanwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Stanwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Stanwell Street have a pool?
No, 75 Stanwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Stanwell Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Stanwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Stanwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Stanwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 75 Stanwell Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity