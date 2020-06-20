All apartments in Colorado Springs
723 Brambleberry Heights

723 Brambleberry Hts · (719) 685-8222
Location

723 Brambleberry Hts, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Middle Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2308 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2,308 sf. luxury townhouses (4 units) with upgraded kitchen, bath and many other upgrades, at the “Villas at Northgate” community (Academy 20 district) near the Oracle building, close to shopping and restaurants. 2 car garages. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, and views of Pikes Peak! FINISHES: Granite counter tops, hardwood style luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Luxury kitchen with upgraded antique style kitchen cabinets (soft close hinges). kitchen backsplash tile and upgraded cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace, washer/dryer, dining room, kitchen, double pane windows, refrigerator, family room, oven, lawn, sprinkler system, patio, tub/shower, yard. Each unit has an unfinished basement with plenty of extra storage space. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewage, garbage removal, internet, TV, etc. Sorry - no pets! No smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Brambleberry Heights have any available units?
723 Brambleberry Heights has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Brambleberry Heights have?
Some of 723 Brambleberry Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Brambleberry Heights currently offering any rent specials?
723 Brambleberry Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Brambleberry Heights pet-friendly?
No, 723 Brambleberry Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 723 Brambleberry Heights offer parking?
Yes, 723 Brambleberry Heights does offer parking.
Does 723 Brambleberry Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Brambleberry Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Brambleberry Heights have a pool?
No, 723 Brambleberry Heights does not have a pool.
Does 723 Brambleberry Heights have accessible units?
No, 723 Brambleberry Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Brambleberry Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Brambleberry Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
