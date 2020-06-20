723 Brambleberry Heights

Amenities

Brand new 3 bedroom, 2,308 sf. luxury townhouses (4 units) with upgraded kitchen, bath and many other upgrades, at the “Villas at Northgate” community (Academy 20 district) near the Oracle building, close to shopping and restaurants. 2 car garages. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, and views of Pikes Peak! FINISHES: Granite counter tops, hardwood style luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Luxury kitchen with upgraded antique style kitchen cabinets (soft close hinges). kitchen backsplash tile and upgraded cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace, washer/dryer, dining room, kitchen, double pane windows, refrigerator, family room, oven, lawn, sprinkler system, patio, tub/shower, yard. Each unit has an unfinished basement with plenty of extra storage space. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewage, garbage removal, internet, TV, etc. Sorry - no pets! No smoking!