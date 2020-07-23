All apartments in Colorado Springs
7087 McEwan Street

7087 Mcewan Street · No Longer Available
Location

7087 Mcewan Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Springs Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
7087 McEwan Street Available 07/22/20 4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath at The Range at Springs Ranch - 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home at The Range at Springs Ranch. Main Level and Bathrooms have laminate floors, Upstairs and bedrooms are fully carpeted. Amenities include all appliances, all window coverings thru out, corner lot, fenced back yard, fully landscaped, front sprinkler system. Close to schools, park, and hiking trails. Master Bath has huge soaking tub with a large walk in closet. Front bedroom also has large walk in closet.

Small dog possible with owner approval. Pictures to be provided at time of application. No Exceptions. Photos will become part of the application.

NO SMOKING! Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in premises including the garage if it has one.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5936058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7087 McEwan Street have any available units?
7087 McEwan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7087 McEwan Street have?
Some of 7087 McEwan Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7087 McEwan Street currently offering any rent specials?
7087 McEwan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7087 McEwan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7087 McEwan Street is pet friendly.
Does 7087 McEwan Street offer parking?
Yes, 7087 McEwan Street offers parking.
Does 7087 McEwan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7087 McEwan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7087 McEwan Street have a pool?
No, 7087 McEwan Street does not have a pool.
Does 7087 McEwan Street have accessible units?
No, 7087 McEwan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7087 McEwan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7087 McEwan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
