Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

7087 McEwan Street Available 07/22/20 4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath at The Range at Springs Ranch - 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage home at The Range at Springs Ranch. Main Level and Bathrooms have laminate floors, Upstairs and bedrooms are fully carpeted. Amenities include all appliances, all window coverings thru out, corner lot, fenced back yard, fully landscaped, front sprinkler system. Close to schools, park, and hiking trails. Master Bath has huge soaking tub with a large walk in closet. Front bedroom also has large walk in closet.



Small dog possible with owner approval. Pictures to be provided at time of application. No Exceptions. Photos will become part of the application.



NO SMOKING! Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in premises including the garage if it has one.



Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5936058)