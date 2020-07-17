All apartments in Colorado Springs
6639 Cabin Creek Dr.

6639 Cabin Creek Drive · (719) 260-4990
Location

6639 Cabin Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6639 Cabin Creek Dr. Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with fenced yard. - Beautiful upgraded home in gorgeous neighborhood of Newport Heights!

Impressive entryway, upgrades throughout, to include upgraded cabinets, kitchen and bathroom tile, hardwood floors, and 10 ft ceilings. Excellent schools within walking distance, Cottonwood Creek Park about 1/2 mile, close to upscale shopping, AF Academy, and Peterson AFB.

Other highlights: *3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage * Refinished Hardwood Floors *Spacious Floor Plan * Expansive 2 Story Entry Flows to Formal Living Room with Archway to Formal Dining Room * Family Room with Gas Fireplace Open to Bright Kitchen * Walkout to Back Deck * Large Master Suite * 5 Piece Master Bath *

School District - 11

Pet Policy - NO pets allowed.

Requirements for being accepted as a tenant with RE/MAX Real Estate Group:

No felony convictions in the last 5 years
No evictions in the last 5 years
Minimum credit score of 600
Income must be at least 3 times the rent amount
If dogs are accepted, they must not be an aggressive breed

"HB 19-1106 Compliance:

For our company, the hard costs associated with running an application include but are not limited to: paying our third-
party software provider for credit, eviction, and criminal background history, paying our staff member(s) hourly to process
the application, and paying to provide our application processor with a physical desk space, along with software to
effectively perform all associated job duties. The labor/time associated with running an application typically includes
working with the applicant to ensure the application is completed, communicating with the prospective tenant throughout
the application processes, and working to obtain past rental housing references, proof of income, picture identification,
photos of pets, etcetera. Hourly staff/labor costs include benefits such as paid time off allotments and time blocked out for regular training.
Upon quantifying all costs and calculating the out of pocket expenses for running applications, we have determined that
it costs us around $120 per application for processing. However, for the sake of “fairness” and market competition, we
have lowered the rate charged to a flat $60 per adult applying for residence.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3982567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. have any available units?
6639 Cabin Creek Dr. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. have?
Some of 6639 Cabin Creek Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6639 Cabin Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. offers parking.
Does 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. have a pool?
No, 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6639 Cabin Creek Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
