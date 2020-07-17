Amenities

6639 Cabin Creek Dr. Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with fenced yard. - Beautiful upgraded home in gorgeous neighborhood of Newport Heights!



Impressive entryway, upgrades throughout, to include upgraded cabinets, kitchen and bathroom tile, hardwood floors, and 10 ft ceilings. Excellent schools within walking distance, Cottonwood Creek Park about 1/2 mile, close to upscale shopping, AF Academy, and Peterson AFB.



Other highlights: *3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage * Refinished Hardwood Floors *Spacious Floor Plan * Expansive 2 Story Entry Flows to Formal Living Room with Archway to Formal Dining Room * Family Room with Gas Fireplace Open to Bright Kitchen * Walkout to Back Deck * Large Master Suite * 5 Piece Master Bath *



School District - 11



Pet Policy - NO pets allowed.



Requirements for being accepted as a tenant with RE/MAX Real Estate Group:



No felony convictions in the last 5 years

No evictions in the last 5 years

Minimum credit score of 600

Income must be at least 3 times the rent amount

If dogs are accepted, they must not be an aggressive breed



"HB 19-1106 Compliance:



For our company, the hard costs associated with running an application include but are not limited to: paying our third-

party software provider for credit, eviction, and criminal background history, paying our staff member(s) hourly to process

the application, and paying to provide our application processor with a physical desk space, along with software to

effectively perform all associated job duties. The labor/time associated with running an application typically includes

working with the applicant to ensure the application is completed, communicating with the prospective tenant throughout

the application processes, and working to obtain past rental housing references, proof of income, picture identification,

photos of pets, etcetera. Hourly staff/labor costs include benefits such as paid time off allotments and time blocked out for regular training.

Upon quantifying all costs and calculating the out of pocket expenses for running applications, we have determined that

it costs us around $120 per application for processing. However, for the sake of “fairness” and market competition, we

have lowered the rate charged to a flat $60 per adult applying for residence.



No Pets Allowed



