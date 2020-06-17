All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6548 Pennywhistle Point

6548 Pennywhistle Point · No Longer Available
Location

6548 Pennywhistle Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Sundown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6548 Pennywhistle Point Available 07/10/20 Pennywhistle - Dublin Terrace Townhouse - This townhouse in the Dublin Terrace Townhomes community is now available for rent! Located just off of Dublin and Powers, it has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and features an oversized master bedroom with attached bath, walk-in closets throughout, central AC, granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, a large front patio, and attached 2-car garage. Call us today to arrange for a showing at your convenience!

(RLNE3288048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 Pennywhistle Point have any available units?
6548 Pennywhistle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6548 Pennywhistle Point have?
Some of 6548 Pennywhistle Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 Pennywhistle Point currently offering any rent specials?
6548 Pennywhistle Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 Pennywhistle Point pet-friendly?
No, 6548 Pennywhistle Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6548 Pennywhistle Point offer parking?
Yes, 6548 Pennywhistle Point does offer parking.
Does 6548 Pennywhistle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6548 Pennywhistle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 Pennywhistle Point have a pool?
No, 6548 Pennywhistle Point does not have a pool.
Does 6548 Pennywhistle Point have accessible units?
No, 6548 Pennywhistle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 Pennywhistle Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 6548 Pennywhistle Point does not have units with dishwashers.
