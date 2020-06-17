Amenities

6548 Pennywhistle Point Available 07/10/20 Pennywhistle - Dublin Terrace Townhouse - This townhouse in the Dublin Terrace Townhomes community is now available for rent! Located just off of Dublin and Powers, it has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and features an oversized master bedroom with attached bath, walk-in closets throughout, central AC, granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, a large front patio, and attached 2-car garage. Call us today to arrange for a showing at your convenience!



(RLNE3288048)